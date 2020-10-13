Iran asks Baku, Yerevan not to flare up tensions in Karabakh

Speaking in a press conference on Tuesday, Ali Rabiei, made some remarks over the recent diplomatic relations between Iran and Afghanistan as well as the issue of the Karabakh crisis.

Referring to the issuance of a permit for the temporary signing of a preferential trade agreement between the governments of Iran and Afghanistan, Rabiei said, “This will definitely help to the living condition of people of the two countries via improving trade relations and border security, increasing the income of economic activities in the border areas.”

Stating that Iran believes that the Hormoz Peace Initiative is still the best solution for maintaining peace in the region, the government spokesman called on all countries of the world to cooperate in this field (Hormoz Peace Initiative).

"We continue to seek peace and improve trade relations on all borders”, he asserted.

He also referred to the recent development in Karabakh during which the Russian-mediated ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan has been violated, adding, “I’d like to express the deep concern and regret of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran over the killing of civilians amid Karabakh conflicts.”

Stating that Iran is the only country that enjoys good relation with both Azerbaijan and Armenia as well as other regional countries, Rabiei said, “In this regard, the Iranian top officials have declared their readiness to support any initiative to stop the dispute, establish a ceasefire and prevent the killing of people since the beginning of the tensions.”

He also called on Azerbaijan and Armenia to engage in serious dialogue based on respect for international law and territorial integrity and to refrain from any provocative actions to flare up tensions.

