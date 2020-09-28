No bullets of Nagorno-Karabakh tensions must enter Iran soil

Rezaei announced that the Islamic Republic is closely watching the tensions and has transmitted separate messages to border guards of both Armenia and Azerbaijan sides on Monday morning.

He said that one of Iran's serious demands as the neighbors of both countries is to resolve the issue through dialogue.

The Iranian Brigadier General informed that two mortar shells have hit near the Iranian border by the present time and the country has noted both Azerbaijan and Armenia about it.

The military forces of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan have started a new round of clashes over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, as the international community calls for restraint and ceasefire.

Tehran believes that military action is not a solution to the decades-old dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

