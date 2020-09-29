Iran policy on Azerbaijan, Armenia lies in resolving disputes

In his twitter account on Tuesday, Kazem Jalali wrote, “The Azerbaijan Republic and Armenia are our two neighbors and Iran’s policy towards neighbors and their relations with each other have always been based on cooperation and settlement of the differences through dialogue and diplomacy.”

In the current situation, people of the region need peace, friendship, and cooperation more than anything else, he added.

The Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia have resumed military conflict over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

