  1. Politics
Sep 29, 2020, 11:57 AM

Jalali:

Iran policy on Azerbaijan, Armenia lies in resolving disputes

Iran policy on Azerbaijan, Armenia lies in resolving disputes

TEHRAN, Sep. 29 (MNA) – Iranian ambassador to Russian Federation said that Azerbaijan and Armenia are Iran’s two neighbors and country’s policy towards these two countries is based on cooperating and resolving differences via dialogue and diplomacy.

In his twitter account on Tuesday, Kazem Jalali wrote, “The Azerbaijan Republic and Armenia are our two neighbors and Iran’s policy towards neighbors and their relations with each other have always been based on cooperation and settlement of the differences through dialogue and diplomacy.”

In the current situation, people of the region need peace, friendship, and cooperation more than anything else, he added.

The Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia have resumed military conflict over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

MA/5035766

News Code 164109

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News