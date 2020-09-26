Iran's Army not worried about regional threats: Pourdastan

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Sat., Brigadier General Ahmadreza Pourdastan considered people’s support of the Armed Forces as the most important support for the deterrent power of the Armed Forces against enemies’ threats and added, “We do not feel any concern about threats in the region."

The Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran started a growing path after the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution under the guidance of the late founding father of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini and the wise leadership of Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Pourdastan underlined.

Iran’s Army took giant stride in the field of manufacturing military parts and equipment, he said, adding, “In addition, the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran has taken effective measures in the fields of techniques, tactics and doctrines.”

Iran’s Army has tried to realize most of objectives and fulfill the mission assigned to it within the framework of the Constitution, he continued.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Pourdastan pointed to the significance of unity and amity among the Armed Forces and stated, "Certainly, the key to our success is the unity and empathy of the Armed Forces. If we want to achieve the goals outlined by the late Imam Khomeini and Leader of the Islamic Revolution, it requires strengthening unity between the Army and IRGC.”

He termed unity and amity of the Armed Force as the fruit of the Sacred Defense.

Turning to the threats waged by enemies against borders of the country and response of the Army to these threats, Pourdastan said, “One of our main tasks in the Armed Forces is to constantly monitor threats in a way that both Army and IRGC work together in the areas of operations and intelligence and security.”

"We are monitoring threats constantly and creating the necessary defense capabilities in proportion to the threats. Today, we are ready to confront any threat on land, air, sea.”

PHOTO: Zolfaghar-99 military drill in S Iran, Sep. 2020 (Mohammadreza Abbasi/Mehr News Agency)

MA/IRN84055165