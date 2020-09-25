US terrorist squadron in region has just a ‘showing' nature

Speaking in a TV interview with IRIB Channel 2 on Thu., he reiterated that the US terrorist naval fleet, which has recently entered the region, has merely a ‘showing’ nature.

Army Navy and IRGC Navy are united and defend the areas under the jurisdiction and sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran in waters, borders and interests of the country wholeheartedly, Khanzadi emphasized.

Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) is responsible for providing security in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf while IRGC Army Navy is responsible for providing security in eastern region in the Strait of Hormuz and north of the Indian Ocean, exceeding 2.1 million square kilometers land area, he underlined.

He went on to say that Iran’s Navy is closely monitoring the Navy Fleet of the US terrorist regime from the earliest time of entering its fleet to the region up to the end of exiting the area.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Khanzadi pointed to the arrival of new naval group of US terrorists in the Persian Gulf region and reiterated, “This move has a politically-motivated approach and does not affect the security of region, because, waters under Iran’s jurisdiction and sovereignty enjoy high security.”

He further pointed out that Iran’s Navy is vigilant and monitor all the vessels of trans-regional countries, whether American or non-American vessels, which enter the region round-the-clock.

Today, Americans have exposed themselves to the Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran and if they make the slightest mistake at any moment, they will receive a very strong response from the Islamic Republic of Iran, Iran’s Navy Commander Khanzadi underlined.

MA/5032291