Disappointing people goal of enemies in soft war against Iran

Speaking in a local ceremony in Tehran on Saturday, he said that the noble nation of Islamic Iran during eight years of Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988) showed that they are ready to self-sacrifice for safeguarding Islamic values.

He termed the dignity and authority of the Islamic Iran due to the sacrifices of martyrs and stated that if it were not for the bravery and sacrifices of martyrs during eight years of Sacred Defense, Islamic Revolution of Iran would not have achieved victories in various arenas.

Despite imposition of economic sanctions against Iranian people during eight years of Sacred Defense and also lack of appropriate war equipment and machinery available to combatants, the country managed to attain victory over Iraqi Baathist regime which had been armed to teeth as backed by Western countries.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Brigadier General Pourdastan pointed to the malicious conspiracies of enemies waged against people of country and added, “The country was facing face-to-face war with enemy but today, we are getting involved in the soft war waged by enemies against beliefs and credence of our youth, so that it is necessary to be vigilant against sinister plots of enemies.”

