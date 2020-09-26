Army, IRGC are security-providing arms of Iran: Defense min.

Brigadier General Amir Hatami in a note on Sat. commemorated the 40th anniversary of eight years of Sacred Defense (Iraqi Imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988).

The message of the note is read as follows:

What has institutionalized and stabilized the unity and amity between IRGC and the army today is deep rooted in the era of the Sacred Defense which has always been associated with commitment, rationality, faith and brotherhood. The rationality that, according to the Leader of the Revolution, marked the beginning of subsequent victories of Islamic Iran in all arenas of confronting Global Arrogance led by the United States and occupying and child-killing Zionist regime. As a powerful arm and providers of security for the country, they (IRGC and Army) brought valuable achievements and great honors to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

On the day that criminal and aggressor Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein invaded Islamic Iran, he did not imagine that proud army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, along with the people's forces and powerful IRGC, with an exemplary unity and amity, keep the war machine of the aggressors behind the city gates.

The sincerity and struggle of commanders and combatants especially the great martyrs of the Sacred Defense in preserving and protecting the sublime values of the Islamic Revolution showed itself throughout the eight years of Sacred Defense.

