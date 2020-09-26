Iran relying on homegrown equipment to counter threats

Speaking in a ceremony at AJA University of Command and Staff (DAFOOS) on Saturday, Brigadier General Mohammad Hossein Dadras referred to Iran’s progress and achievements under cruel and all-out sanctions of the US, adding that, “History shows that nations and societies will never step forward to achieve perfect results without experiencing hardship and limitations.”

Since the victory of the Islamic Revolution, Iran has been under the pressures and limitations, he said and noted that it is for those limitations that today the country has achieved developments.

He noted that for example, arms embargoes on Iran made Iranian experts rely on indigenous knowledge to produce the needed military equipment.

Referring to some regional states who are dependent on western countries to supply their military equipment, General Dadras maintained that however, the Islamic Republic of Iran is relying on its homegrown tanks, cannons, helicopters, a wide range of high-tech misses to counter any threats to the country.

Today, Iran Armed Forced are moving forward in line with the science and technology Dadras said and explained “Not only Iran is not behind the world in the field of unmanned aerial vehicle, but Iranian experts have achieved some modern technologies that may be higher than the world level in some areas.”

According to Dadras, some of the Iranian achievements in the field of aerial defense are not unveiled or made public due to observing certain reasons in terms of the expedience of the country.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he reacted to US anti-Iran threats, adding that as the grandeur of the US is falling down at the international level, therefore it is better for American officials to solve their own problem rather than interfering the affairs of the other countries.

