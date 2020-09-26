Turkish Airlines’ weekly flights kick off from IKIA

Vice President of Operations at Imam Khomeini Airport Town Company Alireza Majzoubi broke the news on Fri. and added, “Turkish Airlines, which had suspended its flights to Tehran for six months due to coronavirus outbreak, is scheduled to resume flights on Istanbul-Tehran route and vice versa.”

Following the outbreak of the COVID-19 in the world, “We witnessed the considerable decline in the number of travels and consequently cancelling the flights in most countries such as Islamic Republic of Iran", he said, adding, “According to the Airports Council International (ACI), the number of passengers in the world airports in the first three months of the current year in 2020 hit 26.4 percent slump, the rate of which hit 89.6 percent decline in the second three months of the current year as compared to the same period of last year.”

Currently, Qatar Airways and Emirates Airline along with a number of domestic airlines have resumed their flights to IKIA while Turkish Airlines resumed its flights to Imam Khomeini International Airport on Fri., he added.

As Turkish Airways had halted its flights to Tehran due to the pandemic for a period of six months, he said, reiterating, “With the consultation made between the two countries, it was decided to operate seven weekly flights on Istanbul-Tehran and vice versa.”

All outbound passengers should carry the negative PCR test along with themselves, otherwise, flight card is not issued for these passengers according to the health instructions and guidelines, Majzoubi emphasized.

He further noted that health of passengers and airport staff and personnel is of the most important priority in Imam Khomeini Airport City.

