South Africa tightens travel rules amid COVID-19 spread

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has published new gazettes which update the country’s lockdown travel rules.

The gazettes, which were published this weekend and take effect immediately, primarily deal with the country’s borders as well as travel regulations.

The regulations state that the 20 land borders which were partially operational will be fully operational, and the 33 land borders which were closed will remain closed.

Travelling to and from South Africa over these borders is now allowed, subject to certain restrictions.

Daily commuters from neighbouring countries, including for school and teaching, are required to adhere to Covid-19 protocols, including:

Covid-19 screening and quarantine where necessary

The wearing of a face mask

Sanitisation and social distancing measures

International travel

International travel is restricted to the following airports:

OR Tambo International Airport

King Shaka International Airport

Cape Town International Airport

Long -haul flight departures and landings at the airports listed in a paragraph are permitted during the hours of curfew.

All international travellers arriving at the airports listed must provide a valid certificate of a negative Covid-19 test, recognised by the World Health Organisation.

In the event of the traveller’s failure to submit a certificate as proof of a negative Covid-19 test, the traveller will be required to do an antigen test on arrival at his or her own cost and in the event of a traveller testing positive for Covid-19, he or she will be required to isolate him or herself at his or her own cost, for a period of 10 days.

