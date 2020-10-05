Iran, Turkey resume two flights daily: CAO

“With the coordination made between Civil Aviation Organizations of Iran and Turkey, the two countries resumed their flights in a limited way by fully observing of health protocols and guidelines due to the coronavirus global pandemic, COVID-19,” Touraj Dehghani Zanganeh said.

He went on to say that one daily flight will be conducted by one of the Iranian airlines and also one daily flight by Turkish Airlines in full compliance with the preannounced health instructions.

The resumption of flights has been done in order to eliminate some monopolies, keep ticket fares at low price and help passengers on this route, he added.

CAO chief emphasized that Turkish flights will be carried out by fully observing of health protocols and guidelines due to the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

