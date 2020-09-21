Flights from Tehran to Istanbul set to be resumed

According to the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran (CAO), this flight will be operated on Sept. 25 with the Flight Number 719 at 12:10 am from Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA) to Istanbul Airport in Turkey.

All passengers should provide a negative result of the PCR coronavirus (COVID-19) test, the result of which should be issued by a maximum of 72 hours before the flights, so that the result of PCR test should be submitted to the Turkish health officials upon their entry to the Istanbul airport.

It should be noted that resumption of flight en route Tehran-Istanbul will be made by fully observing health protocols and guidelines due to the spread of the coronavirus global pandemic.

