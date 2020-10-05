Iraqi Airlines’ flights license canceled: Deputy Roads min.

Touraj Dehghani Zanganeh made the remarks on Monday and said that flights of Iraqi Airways Company have been cancelled due to the violation of stipulated rules and regulations.

Turning to the agreements made between Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq regarding one-way flights between the two countries in order to observe health protocols and guidelines and prevent spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, he stated, “Under the agreement, it was decided that airlines of the two countries should transfer only diplomats and nationals residing in their countries in the current coronavirus condition.”

Unfortunately, Iraqi Airways Company, without considering the agreements, embarked on transferring passengers who had visas from an airline, which is considered as violation of rules and regulations, he said, adding, “For this reason, Iran Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) revoked the flight license of this Iraqi airline.”

The CEO of Iran Civil Aviation Organization Touraj Dehghani Zanganeh once again emphasized that all flights’ license ofIraqi Airways Company has been cancelled until further notice.

