Iran's Ambassador to Austria Abbas Bagherpour Ardakani, in a tweet on Tuesday, said he had a “cordial and fruitful” meeting with Alexis von Hoensbroech, the chief executive of Austrian Airlines, to explore the avenues for resuming the Austrian airline’s direct flights to Iran.

Austrian Airlines has had flights to Iran since 1984.

Currently, IranAir, the country’s flag carrier airline, operates direct flights to Austria every Saturday.

