IranAir to resume Germany flights after 7 months

According to the Director of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization, Touraj Dehghani Zanganeh, the permission to flights has obtained awaiting final confirmation from Germany.

Receiving the final permission, the country’s flag carrier airline will operate flights to Frankfurt as of October 3.

IranAir also will restart flights to Turkey as of September 25.

The Iranian airline currently operates flights to London, Manchester, Amsterdam, Milan, Sweden, Spain, Austria, and the UAE.

Many flights to Europe were postponed after the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

MR/IRN84050835