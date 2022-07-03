  1. World
Dozens of flights cancelled in French airport strike

TEHRAN, Jul. 03 (MNA) – Dozens of flights was cancelled on Saturday at France's busiest airport, amid an ongoing dispute over wages and working conditions.

Sixty-five flights were canceled at Lisbon airport, causing long queues and thousands of passengers without accommodation and alternative solutions.

According to the airline TAP, the cancellations on Saturday were caused by the bursting of the tires of a private jet, which forced the closure of the airport's runway, Xinhua news agency reported.

In turn, the air controller ANA (Aeroportos de Portugal), claimed that the situation was the result of a broader problem of "constraints at several European airports".

"Due to a set of constraints at several European airports, 65 canceled flights are planned for today -- 40 arrivals and 25 departures," ANA said in a statement sent to the press.

According to the company, Lisbon airport "implemented measures to support airlines, namely the installation of additional mobile counters to reschedule flights".

"We advise passengers with a scheduled flight to contact the airlines," ANA added. Due to strikes by terminal workers and airlines, other delays and cancellations were recorded at airports in Europe.

