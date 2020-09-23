Global COVID-19 deaths pass 975,000

According to the latest figures on Wednesday, 31,783,958 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 975,472 and recoveries amounting to 23,400,905.

The US tops the list in terms of infection and fatality with 7,097,937 cases and 205,471 deaths.

In terms of infections, India comes next (5,646,010), followed by Brazil (4,595,335), Russia (1,115,810), Colombia (777,537), Peru (776,546), Mexico (705,263), Spain (682,267), South Africa (663,282), Argentina (652,174), France (468,069), Chile (448,523) and Iran (429,193), the figures showed.

The other countries after the US with over 10,000 deaths are Brazil with 138,159 fatalities, followed by India (90,021), Mexico (74,348), the UK (41,825), Italy (35,738), Peru (31,586), France (31,416), Spain (30,904), Iran (24,656), Colombia (24,570), Russia (19,649), South Africa (16,118) Argentina (13,952), Chile (12,321), and Ecuador (11,126).

MR