Iran’s COVID-19 death toll tops 25,000

Speaking on Thursday noon, the Ministry’s spokeswoman Sima Lari said that 3,521 new infections and 175 deaths have been confirmed in the past 24 hours.

Accordingly, the number of COVID-19 cases and the death toll in Iran has hit 436,319 and 25,015 respectively.

She noted that 367,729 patients have recovered while 3,957 others are in critical condition of the disease.

According to COVID-19 tracking websites, the disease have infected more than 32 million people across the world, claiming more than 982,000 lives so far.

