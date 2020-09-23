  1. Iran
Sep 23, 2020, 8:41 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Sep. 23

TEHRAN, Sep. 23 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Wednesday, September 23.

Kayhan

Iran registers record high of 3,712 COVID-19 infections in a day.

Iraqi PM: American firms in Iraq clearly operating espionage

US can neither impose talks nor war on Iran: Rouhani

New US sanctions clearly won’t be effective: American analyst

Suspicious blast in southern Lebanon

Iran

US unable to force talks, war on Iran: Rouhani

Iran registers record high of coronavirus infections on Tuesday

50 mines to enter capital market

Etela’at

Rouhani: US can neither impose talks nor war on Iran

Russia says Iran’s arms embargo to end in October

Palestine quits Arab League chairmanship over Israeli normalizations

