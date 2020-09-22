"Rasoul Sign" memorial unveiled at Resistance film fest.

Also at the event, the family of the late Iranian film director, screenwriter, and cinematographer, Rasoul Mollagholipour was praised.

In the meantime, a creative filmmaker will be awarded in the closing ceremony of the event.

Mollagholipour, whose films focused on the Iran-Iraq war (1980-1988) died of a heart attack at age 51 in 2007.

International Resistance Film Festival inaugurated on September 21st and will be wrapped up on 27th, coinciding with the Sacred Defence Week covering the sections "Health Defenders" and 21st to 27th November in sections "Main Competition", "Resistance Prominent Martyr - Special Section", "Best Film Competition in Absolute Sense" and" Narrations of Pen - Scriptwriting Competition. "

MNA/