Animation sections' jury members of Festivals announced

Mehdi Sajadehchi, Manouchehr Shahsavari, Jamal Shourjeh, Javad Shamaqdari, Naser Shafaq, Mohamamd-Ali Najafi and Seyyed Zia Hashemi are the juries of this section.

In the meantime, Javad Ardakani, Mohammad-Reza Arab, Mohammad Hossein Niroumand, Mohammad Ali Safora and Hamid Bahmani are the jury members of short fiction, video clips and animation section.

The selecting board of Iran’s 16th Resistance International Film Festival also has announced the names of the short fictions, video clips, animations, short and feature-length documentary films of the festival of festivals sections.

Some 10 short and 12 strength-length documentaries, 9 short fictions, 6 video clips and 7 animations are competing in these sections of the event.

International Resistance Film Festival will be held on September 21st to 27th, coinciding with the Sacred Defense Week covering the sections "Health Defenders" and 21st to 27th November in sections "Main Competition", "Resistance Prominent Martyr - Special Section", "Best Film Competition in Absolute Sense" and" Narrations of Pen - Script writing Competition.

