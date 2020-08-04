37 countries participate in Resistance Film Festival

372 works from the United States, Brazil, Spain, Italy, Britain, France, India, Turkey, Iraq, Indonesia, Egypt, and Nigeria have been sent to the secretariat of the 16th International Resistance Film Festival.

The 16th International Resistance Film Festival will be held in two sections. The first part will be from September 21st to 27th, coinciding with the Sacred Defense Week and covers the "Defenders of Health" and the second part from 21st to 27th November which covers "Main Competition", "Resistance Prominent Martyr - Special Section", "Best Film Competition in Absolute Sense" and" Narrations of Pen - Scriptwriting Competition."

FA/