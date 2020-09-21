Iranian short film goes to American festival

The short film, directed by Hossein Torkjoosh, will experience its first international participation in the Nukhu Award 2020, which will be held online in New York City on October 10.

The storyline of Warehouse happens in the social sphere and with the focus on an incident in a paper waste warehouse. With the entrance of the police and consequent series of judgments, the story will be entangled with some challenges.

Nukhu is a film festival with online voting and exclusive screenings curated by creators. Nukhufest brings overlooked films to the silver screen through two rounds of judge and panel voting. It is aimed at helping filmmakers by allowing their short films, feature films, and music videos to be available online.

