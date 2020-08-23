1st section of 16th Resistance Intl. film fest. to go online

Mikaeilzadeh made the remarks in an IRIB TV program, adding that so far over 4,400 works have been sent to the national and international sections festival.

He added that eight sections of the festival will be held at the international levels.

He also underlined that the submission deadline for movies willing to participate in the festival has been extended.

Mikaeilzadeh said the films willing to participate in the first section of the 2020 edition can submit their applications up to Aug 31.

Head of the PR Center of 16th Resistance Intl. Film Festival Seyyed Ahad Mikaeilzadeh

He added that the works willing to attend in the second section of the event can also submit their participation up to October 21.

Pointing to the first anniversary Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the former commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), who was assassinated together with his comrades in a US drone strike in Baghdad in early January, he added in 2020 edition of the festival a new section dubbed Seyyed-ol Shohada has been added.

He said this new section has been warmly welcomed by the audience in a way that so far over 200 works have been submitted to this section of the event.

He added that the festival will be much different this year. Support for the government amid the pandemic plight and special programs of the event is regarded as incentives for the filmmakers applying for the festival.

The 16th International Resistance Film Festival will be held on September 21st to 27th , coinciding with the Sacred Defense Week covering the sections "Defenders of Health" and 21st to 27th November in sections "Main Competition", "Resistance Prominent Martyr - Special Section", "Best Film Competition in Absolute Sense" and" Narrations of Pen - Scriptwriting Competition. "





MNA/