16th Resistance International Film Festival deadline extended

According to the festival’s Public Relations and Information Center, films willing to participate in the 2020 edition can submit their applications up to Aug 31.

The 16th International Resistance Film Festival will be held on September 21st to 27th, coinciding with the Sacred Defense Week covering the sections "Defenders of Health" and 21st to 27th November in sections "Main Competition", "Resistance Prominent Martyr - Special Section", "Best Film Competition in Absolute Sense" and" Narrations of Pen - Scriptwriting Competition. "

In the meantime, the movies willing to attend in the second phase of the festival can submit their applications up to Oct 21.

MR/PR