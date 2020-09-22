US sanctions have targeted daily lives of Iranian people

Hamidreza Oloumi Yazdi, who is Iran’s representative in the case of violation of 1955 Amity Treaty between Iran and US, emphasized that US sanctions have specifically targeted the daily lives of Iranian people.

He called on the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to exercise its jurisdiction in this case and follow up the substantive proceedings of the case.

The second and final round of Iran's defense in case of violation of the 1955 treaty between Iran and the United States was held yesterday in The Hague due to the US reimposition of sanctions on Iran before the International Court of Justice.

At this stage, Iran's representatives and lawyers, while rejecting the baseless and unfounded claims of the United States that the Court did not have jurisdiction to hear the case in its full relationship with JCPOA, stated that US hostile actions in re-imposing sanctions after May 8, 2018 violates various articles of the 1955 Amity Treaty.

The US policy of "maximum pressure" on the Iranian people has created many problems (including trade with other countries, imports of vital food and medicine, access to the international banking system and money transfers, rising inflation and the devaluation of the national currency) and in general, these sanctions have left a negative impact on all aspects of people's lives, he underlined.

Not only the United States offers a one-sided, unilateral and biased interpretation of the Amity Treaty as well as the rules of the Court, but also has no respect for international principles and rules and UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and has threatened other countries if they comply with this resolution, they will be punished, Oloumi criticized.

After hearing Iran's final defense, the International Court of Justice announced end of the hearing. The court is expected to rule on the US objection in the next few months.

