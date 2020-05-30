IAS urges UN chief to hold an emergency meeting for removal of US anti-Iran sanctions

This letter, by virtue of Article 2 of the UN Declaration of Human Rights, is an urgent call in the coronavirus global pandemic.

In the current critical situation, Iran’s access to basic food and medicine has been severely restricted due to the illegal and unilateral US sanctions. According to the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and order of International Court of Justice [ICJ], Islamic Republic of Iran must be able to benefit from the humanitarian issues such as medicine, agricultural products and foodstuff, the letter is read.

With more than fifty years of experience working against discrimination and injustice and defending human rights, “we, Islamic Association of Students in Europe, have deemed it necessary to make this direct request to you as the highest ranking official of the United Nations.

For years, Islamic Republic of Iran has been the target of a blatant international violence by the United States for unproven and illegal reasons. Imposition of such a tight economic siege by the United States against Iran runs contrary to the moral commitment of all human beings and fundamental rights of the UN Charter in particular.

Undoubtedly, this move, in addition to strengthening the international institutions in fulfilling their human duties, will prevent more Iranians from falling victims of this global event, the letter added.

MA/FNA13990310001160