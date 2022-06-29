Iran's missile, defense program not negotiable: FM Spox.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Tuesday that the G7 final statement is baseless, unilateral, and unjust, as it intentionally ignored clear breaching of UNSC Resolution 2231 by America, and imposed maximum sanctions against the noble Iranian nation.

Focusing on the final communique of the G7 in Germany, Kanaani strongly condemned those parts of it that are against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He said that just as always, the countries that have issued this statement has made baseless, unilateral, and unjust accusations, and insisted uselessly on their failed policies, which have the greatest share in creating instability, difficulties in implementation of the nuclear agreement, ending disputes, removal of sanctions, creating unrest, and blocking the path for self-generation of security in Persian Gulf region by regional countries.

Kanaani emphasized that the G7 final communique intentionally ignores the obvious breaching of the JCPOA and Resolution 2231 of the UN Security Council by the United States, and America’s unilateral imposing of maximum sanctions against the noble Iranian nation.

He also called on these countries to refrain from their provocative actions, which are increasingly narrowing the space for regional and international peace and security.

Obviously, such statements with ill intentions will not make Iran relinquish its rightful and principled positions.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has always emphasized the neighborhood policy, which aims to promote stability, security, and prosperity, he stressed.

