Insight on enemy's plots, fruit of 40 yrs. of resistance

In a Tuesday’s message on the occasion of 40th anniversary of the Sacred Defense, which marks the Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988, Rouhani commemorated the Sacred Defense Week which is reminiscent of freedom, braveries, sacrifice and courage of the noble nation who managed to perpetuate the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution on the page of history.

He reiterated that the Sacred Defense Week is a reminder of the determination, freedom, and self-sacrifice of a nation who could resist against the aggression and conspiracies of enemies of Islam and the country for years and perpetuate the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution.

The President’s message on the occasion of Sacred Defense Week was read by the vice president and Head of Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs on the sacred tomb of former IRGC Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleimani.

The full text of the message is read as follows,

The 40th anniversary of eight years of Sacred Defense is an opportunity to review the struggles and braveries of martyrs, sacrifice of war veterans who sacrificed their soul and body to show the legitimacy of Islam and Islamic Revolution to the world.

Martyrs and war veterans in the warfronts drew the path of justice-seeking and freedom and their martyrdom and self-sacrifice deepened and promoted the sublime concepts and values of the Islamic Revolution. They (martyrs and war veterans) are a burning torch and a perpetual model for their society and all Islamic communities.

Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani was one of the many brave men whose courage and self-sacrifice in the warfronts created brilliant and magnificent victories in the fight against ISIL, Takfiris and other terrorist groups.

While respecting the high position of all martyrs and veterans in Sacred Defense era, I pray the Almighty God to bestow health for all war veterans who sacrificed in defending the sublime values of the Islamic Revolution and territorial integrity of their homeland.

