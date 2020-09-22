US will never see return of terminated resolutions

"The US decision today to impose sanctions on Iran has no practical effect; rather, it is a clear sign of desperation after its recent failures at UN which only added to US' isolation," Takht Ravanchi wrote in his Twitter account on Monday.

"The US will never see the return of terminated resolutions for—in int'l law—they are nonexistent," he added.

US Secretary of State Pompeo told the UN that his country was “initiating” a process to return the sanctions, citing what he called Iran’s violation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and others.

Thirteen members of the UN Security Council’s 15-strong board, however, refused to lend any credit to the US bid, reminding that Washington left the JCPOA in 2018, therefore, giving up the right to invoke the sanction “snapback” mechanism that is included in the deal.

On Saturday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he could not take any action on the US demand on grounds of “uncertainty” about whether Washington’s bid had ever been initiated and the bans restored.

However, after another big failure at the United Nations, the United States imposed new unilateral sanctions against Iran on Sunday.

MR/5029787