Envoy describes US invocation of UNSC 2231 as ‘travesty’

“#US' invocation of #UNSCR2231 is a travesty, flouting a fundamental principle governing intl relations;"...a party which disowns or doesn't fulfill its own obligations cannot be recognized as retaining the rights which it claims to derive from the relationship" (#ICJ, 1971),” Esmaeil Baghaei Hamaneh tweeted on Sunday.

The US has started efforts to extend arms embargo on Iran which will end this October. Washington has announced that it will use all its tools in the United Nations Security Council to achieve its aim. However, such a resolution is believed to be vetoed by Russia and China. As a second approach, Washington will then try to argue that it is a JCPOA participant so as to trigger the snapback mechanism which will return UN sanctions against Iran. This is while US President Doland Trump ceased his country's participation in the JCPOA in May 2018 and re-imposed unilateral sanctions against Iran.

The US plan has been widely condemned by Iranian officials and diplomats as unfeasible and a measure that shows the bullying nature of the United States.

The US, the envoy continued, should not be appeased and emboldened for its bullying behavior and recurring pattern of wrongful abuse of the UNSC and manipulation of its decisions.

