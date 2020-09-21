IAEA seeking to reinforce cooperation with Iran

He made the remarks at the sixty-fourth regular session of the IAEA general conference on Monday, the IAEA website reported.

Grossi went on to say that he reports regularly to the Board of Governors on Iran’s implementation of its nuclear-related commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

“The Agency continues to verify the non-diversion of nuclear material declared by Iran under its Safeguards Agreement. Evaluations regarding the absence of undeclared nuclear material and activities for Iran continue,” he maintained.

He further noted that he welcomes the agreement between the Agency and Iran, and hopes that it will reinforce cooperation and enhance mutual trust.

“Last month, I went to Tehran for discussions with President Rouhani and other senior officials. We reached agreement on the resolution of some safeguards implementation issues raised by the Agency. The Agency subsequently conducted a complementary access, under the Additional Protocol, at one of two locations specified by us. Our inspectors took environmental samples which will be analysed. A complementary access at the second specified location will take place later this month,” he concluded.

The sixty-fourth regular session of the IAEA general conference has begun in Vienna on Monday.

