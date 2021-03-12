Iran's economy out of recession, CBI chief says

The Governor of the Central Bank announced the positive economic growth in the third quarter of this year in the Iranian calendar ( last autumn) and the exit of the country's economy from the recession and announced that the details of the growth of various economic sectors will be published early next week.

Abdolnasser Hemmati on his Instagram account wrote, "According to the report of the Economic Accounts Department of the Central Bank, the country's economic growth, which had been positive since the second quarter of this year (last summer), was also positive in the third quarter of the year."

Hemmati pointed out, "Given the continuation of maximum sanctions against Iran and coronavirus pandemic, which has caused a recession and severe negative growth in many countries, the Iranian economy growth is important and is the result of a Resistance Economy and a symbol of A Surge in Production under sanctions."

By Resistance Economy, the CBI chief was referring to the Leader's insistence on establishing a resilient economy in the face of sanctions and by "a surge in the production" meant naming of this Iranian year by the Leader.

He also said, "Details of the growth of various economic sectors in the country will be announced early next week," adding, "This good event is the result of the resistance of the people, the resilience of the Iranian economy to the shocks."

Hemmati further expressed hope that that economic growth will continue in the coming seasons.

