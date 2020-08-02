ICJ to hold public hearings on Iran’s Legal case against US

The International Court of Justice (ICJ), the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, will hold public hearings in the case concerning US violations of the 1955 Treaty of Amity, Economic Relations, and Consular Rights (the Islamic Republic of Iran v. the United States of America) from Monday 14 to Monday 21 September 2020, at the Peace Palace in The Hague, the seat of the Court.

The hearings will be devoted to the preliminary objections raised by the United States of America.

In view of the current COVID-19 pandemic, the hearings will take place by video link. Some members of the Court will attend the oral proceedings in person in the Great Hall of Justice, while others will participate remotely by video link.

Representatives of the Parties to the case will address the Court by video link. Members of the diplomatic corps, the media, and the public will be able to follow the hearings through a live webcast on the Court’s website, as well as on UN Web TV.

FA/PR