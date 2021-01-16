Iran warns to lodge complaint against US in ICJ

Saeed Khatibzadeh on Sat. announced the issuance of an official warning note and its submission to the United States through Swiss Embassy which serves US Interest Section in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In this warning note, Islamic Republic of Iran has warned the United States that if it does not stop its illegal actions against Iranian diplomats at the international organizations such as the United Nations, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, which are headquartered in the United States, Islamic Republic of Iran will lodge its complaint against the US in the International Court of Justice.

The US government has long created serious problems for Iranian diplomats and their families with the international organizations in the United States which run contrary to and in violation of international law in a way that these hostile actions have disrupted activity of Iranian diplomats and several other countries.

Despite its obligations to hosting several international organizations, the US government has never been a worthy host and throughout the history of the United Nations, it (US) has sought to harass diplomats, families and children of diplomats from countries which it is at odds with these countries, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman added.

