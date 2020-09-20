US' claimed snapback ineffective: MP

“The US move on the claim that they have triggered the snapback mechanism on Iran is baseless and we do not consider a legitimacy for it. Positions of other countries also show that no one gives legitimacy to this American action,” said Abolfazl Amouei while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of Parliament’s open session on Sunday.

“Of course, we believe that Americans have suffered a major legal setback and their plan has not been accepted by any country but they are trying to validate their illegal move by quoting erroneous versions of UNSC Resolution 2231. Under such circumstances, they may take actions that we need to countermeasure and orchestrate a deterrent move,” Amouei underlined.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the spokesman added, “We will certainly take appropriate action in accordance with move taken by US and any country that intends to accompany them, the draft of which will be presented by the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission to the Parliament.”

“We will design the deterrent move appropriately and our moves will be taken according to the measures that Americans will take.”

Unfortunately, the process of hostility and enmity of the United States against the Islamic Republic of Iran has continued in recent years with the claim of exerting maximum pressure campaign on Iran. In the current situation, elements of our national power need to be strengthened in various dimensions such as nuclear program and in various political and economic areas, Amouei stressed.

