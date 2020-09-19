US attempt to trigger Snapback void from legal viewpoints

In a tweet on Saturday, Ulyanov wrote, “Absolutely correct. This goes without saying because the US attempt to trigger snapback is null and void from legal and procedural viewpoints. There is practically consensus on this issue in the international community.”

Under the 2015 nuclear deal that Iran struck with six major powers - the United Kingdom, China, France, Germany, Russia, and the US - the UN conventional arms embargo is set to expire on October 18.

The US, which abandoned that deal in May 2018, claimed it has triggered a "snap back," or resumption, of all UN sanctions on Iran, including the arms embargo, which would take effect at 8 pm on Saturday night (00:00 GMT on Sunday).

This is while the other parties to the nuclear deal and most of the UN Security Council have said the US has no right to reimpose the UN sanctions and that the move has no legal effect.

