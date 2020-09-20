Sanctions lifting commitments under JCPOA continue to apply

“I take note of the US announcement of 19 September regarding the so-called UN sanctions “snapback mechanism” under the UN Security Council resolution 2231,” Borrell said in a statement on Sunday, in reaction to earlier claims by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who said all UN sanctions against Iran were "back in effect" under a “snapback” mechanism featured in the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

Borrell, in his statement, added, “As recalled in my statement of 20 August, as well as in the Chair’s statement following the JCPOA Joint Commission on 1 September 2020, the US unilaterally ceased participation in the JCPOA by presidential Memorandum on 8 May 2018 and has subsequently not participated in any JCPOA-related activities. It cannot, therefore, be considered to be a JCPOA participant State and cannot initiate the process of reinstating UN sanctions under the UN Security Council resolution 2231.”

“Consequently, sanctions lifting commitments under the JCPOA continue to apply,” the EU foreign policy chief added.

He said, “As coordinator of the JCPOA Joint Commission I will continue to do everything possible to ensure the preservation and full implementation of the JCPOA by all.”

“The JCPOA remains a key pillar of the global non-proliferation architecture, contributing to regional and global security as it addresses Iran’s nuclear program in a comprehensive manner. I call on all to do their utmost to preserve the agreement and to refrain from any action that could be perceived as an escalation in the current situation,” Borrell said.

