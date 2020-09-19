Iran to stop complying with NPT if sanctions revived

Reacting to Trump's threats to resume anti-Iran sanctions of the UN Security Council, Mojtaba Zonnouri said that the precondition of activating this mechanism is that the requester should a member of the JCPOA, while the United States has withdrawn from it unilaterally.

If the United States intends to do such a thing through coercion and bullying, and other members accompany such a move, the Islamic Republic will have some certain reactions.

Referring to the US effort to extend the arms embargo on Iran, Zonnouri said "Except for the United States and the Dominican Republic, other member states of the JCPOA were in opposition with the anti-Iran bid at UNSC, therefore the same is true about triggering snapback mechanism, and no one can follow the US illegal efforts in this regard.”

Referring to the European countries’ emphasis on maintaining the JCPOA, he stressed that JCPOA would be preserved only when all members of it be adherent to their commitments under the agreement.

If the European countries don’t observe their commitments in this regard, then the Islamic Republic of Iran will not comply with the restrictions under the JCPOA agreement, the lawmaker asserted.

Iran’s retaliatory measures against US extravagance and bullying include suspending all cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, he said and explained, “In this regard, we will suspend and then restricts all IAEA’s accesses to Iran’ peaceful nuclear activities in the framework of the NPT, the Additional Protocol or the JCPOA."

JCPOA, therefore Iran will operate with International Atomic Energy Agency as solely an NPT member.

