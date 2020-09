In a tweet on Wednesday, Saeed Khatibzadeh reiterated that Trump mistook the UN for the United States once again.

“He (Trump) addressed #UN75 like a campaign rally – glorifying his failed #Only America policy & blaming others for crises of his own making: from his disastrous handling of Covid-19 to his fanning of int’l. tensions,” Khatibzadeh added.

