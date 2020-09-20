US claim to trigger ‘Snapback’, void from legal viewpoints

In this letter penned to the UN secretary-general and president of the UN Security Council, the Iranian mission reminded that in response to the US move, not only none of members of the UN Security Council acknowledged the authority of the US to activate the snapback mechanism and return UN sanctions on Iran, but also through individual or joint letters were written to the President of UN Security Council, 13 members have categorically rejected the legal credibility and acceptance of the US letter in this regard.

By virtue of UNSC Resolution 2231 which emphasizes that only member of the UNSC have the right to start the process of returning previous sanctions imposed by UN against Iran, members of the UN Security Council have unanimously announced that since US is no longer a JCPOA participant, it (US) has no right to resort to coercion and its letter has no legal effect now or in the future, adds the letter.

Ambassador Takht Ravanchi also referred to a letter dated August 20 by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Coordinator of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), stating that as it has been reiterated that the United States withdrew from JCPOA unilaterally in May 2018 and has not participated in its pertinent activities, therefore, it cannot be considered a member of the JCPOA and cannot take measure for returning possible UNSC sanctions against Iran.

He also pointed to a part of the provisions of a statement of JCPOA Joint Commission Meeting on Sept. 1 and announced that the remaining members of the JCPOA once again reiterated that US is not a JCPOA participant and cannot activate the snapback mechanism against Iran.

In this letter, which is supposed to be published and recorded as a document of the UNSC, Iran’s UN envoy stated that ditching JCPOA completely is the main goal of the US.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is confident that members of the UN Security Council will once again oppose US efforts to abuse UN Security Council and undermine its authority and credibility, wrote the Iranian mission.

