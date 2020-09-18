Coronavirus cases pass 30.3 million worldwide

According to the latest figures on Friday, 30,358,098 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 950,636 and recoveries amounting to 22,046,488.

The United States had reported 202,213 deaths as of Thursday night while the figure for those diagnosed with the coronavirus rose to 6,874,596.

The coronavirus death toll in India has reached 84,404 from more than 5,214,677 coronavirus cases, according to the latest reports.

The COVID-19 death toll in Brazil surged to 135,031, and the number of confirmed cases rose to 4,457,443.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia has reached 1,085,281, with a total death toll of 19,061.

It is followed by Peru (750,098), Colombia (743,945), Mexico (684,113), South Africa (655,572), Spain (625,651), Argentina (601,713), Chile (441,150), and France (415,481) in terms of infection.

Iran is the next severely-hit country with 413,149 positive cases and death toll of 23,808.

ZZ/