Sep 18, 2020, 2:30 PM

COVID-19 death toll mounts to 23,952 in Iran: official

TEHRAN, Sep. 18 (MNA) – Some 144 more Iranians died of coronavirus over the past 24 hours and 355,505 people out of a total of 416,198 infected with the coronavirus have recovered, according to Health Ministry.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari announced in her daily press conference on Friday that 3,049 new cases have tested positive with the virus in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 416,198 since the outbreak.

She put the number of those who lost their lives to the virus in the past 24 hours at 144, which brings the total death toll to 23,952 in Iran.

According to the Health Ministry Spokesperson, 355,505 patients suffering from the novel coronavirus have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, while 3,869 patients are in critical condition.

So far, some 3,691,399 tests have been taken in laboratories across the country to detect infected cases, Lari said.

According to the latest figures on Friday, 30,358,098 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 950,636 and recoveries amounting to 22,046,488.

