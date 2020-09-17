Global COVID-19 infections top 30mn, 945K lose lives

According to the latest figures on Thursday, 30,038,634 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 945,099 and recoveries amounting to 21,806,713.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world as 6,828,301 people have been infected there, including 201,348 fatalities and 4,119,158 recoveries.

India has registered 5,118,253 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 83,230 people have died.

There are now more than 4,421,686 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Brazil and 134,174 people have died.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia has reached 1,079,519, with a total death toll of 18,917.

It is followed by Peru (744,400), Colombia ( 736,377 ), Mexico (680,931), South Africa (653,444), Spain ( 614,360), Argentina (589,012) and Chile (439,287) in terms of infection.

Iran is the next severely-hit country. Iran’s Health Ministry announced on Wednesday that the number of coronavirus cases has hit 410,334 in the country, while 352,019 have so far recovered from the disease.

HJ/