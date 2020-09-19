Coronavirus death toll approaching 1 million worldwide

According to the latest figures on Saturday, 30,697,734 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths passing 956,446 and recoveries amounting to 22,339,889 million.

With 6,925,941 cases and 203,171 deaths, the US continues with the world's highest number of coronavirus infections and fatalities.

Should the current rate continue, the US could pass 410,000 coronavirus deaths by January 2021.

India comes in second place with 5,308,014 infections and 85,625 deaths.

The coronavirus death toll in Brazil has reached 135,857 from more than 4,497,434 coronavirus cases, according to the latest reports.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia has reached 1,091,186, with a total death toll of 19,195.

The COVID-19 death toll in Peru surged to 31,283, and the number of confirmed cases rose to 756,412.

It is followed by Colombia, Mexico, Spain, South Africa, Argentina, Chile, and France in terms of infection.

Iran is the next severely-hit country with 416,198 positive cases and death toll of 23,952.

