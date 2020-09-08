COVID-19 claims near 900,000 lives worldwide

According to the latest figures on Tuesday morning (GMT +4:30), 27,489,198 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths passing 896,867 and recoveries amounting to over 19.6 million.

With 6,485,575 cases and 193,534 deaths, the US continues with the world's highest number of coronavirus infections and fatalities.

Should the current rate continue, the US is predicted to pass 410,000 coronavirus deaths by January 2021.

India comes in second place with 4,280,422 infections and 72,816 deaths.

In terms of infections, India comes next with 4,113,811 confirmed cases of coronavirus, followed by Brazil (4,147,794), Russia (1,030,690), Peru (691,575), Colombia (671,848), South Africa (639,362), Mexico (637,509), Spain (525,549) Argentina (488,007), Chile (424,274) and Iran (388,810).

Other countries after the US registering over 10,000 deaths are Brazil (127,001), India (72,816), Mexico (67,781), the UK (41,554), Italy (35,553), France (30,726), Peru (29,976), Spain (29,516), Iran (22,410), Colombia (21,615), Russia (17,871), South Africa (15,004), Chile (11,652), Ecuador (10,576) and Argentina (10,129).

MR