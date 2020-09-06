COVID-19 update: 1,992 infections, 139 deaths

According to the spokeswoman of Health Ministry, Sima Lari, Iran recorded 1,992 COVID-19 patients within a 24-hour period till Sunday noon, 905 of whom required hospitalization. The total number of infections currently stands at 386,658.

The Health Ministry also registered 139 new deaths, putting the total fatalities at 22,293.

“Fortunately, 333,900 have recovered from infectious disease so far. Some 3,722 are in severely ill and hospitalized in intensive care units,” she added.

Iran has administered 3.38 million diagnostic tests to identify patients.

COVID-19 cases worldwide topped 27.8 million on Sunday and the death toll reached 884,000.

MR