  1. Politics
Sep 6, 2020, 2:18 PM

Iranian envoy submits credential to Oman's foreign minister

Iranian envoy submits credential to Oman's foreign minister

TEHRAN, Sep. 06 (MNA) – Iran’s new Ambassador to Muscat Ali Najafi Khoshroudi submitted a copy of his credentials to Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood AlBusaidi on Sunday.

Referring to the commonalities and historical and cultural ties between Iran and Oman, Ali Najafi Khoshroudi explained his agenda and priorities for developing friendly and fraternal relations between the two countries.

He stressed the expansion and strengthening of two countries' relations, saying that increasing the volume of trade exchanges between the two countries and following up the implementation of the agreements of the Joint Economic Commission is of great importance.

Referring to the good relations between Iran and Oman, Hamood AlBusaidi expressed hope that the cooperation between the two countries, especially in the economic field in the new era, will be expanded.

He also stressed Oman's balanced approach and efforts to help consolidate peace and security in the region.

ZZ/IRN84028789

News Code 163161

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News