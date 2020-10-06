  1. Politics
Oct 6, 2020, 11:59 PM

Alireza Ghezili appointed as new amb. to Mexico

Alireza Ghezili appointed as new amb. to Mexico

TEHRAN, Oct. 06 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry has appointed Alireza Ghezili as the new Ambassador to Mexico.

He has been appointed as the new Ambassador to Mexico replacing Mohammad Taqi Hosseini.

Ghezili was also Iran's ambassador to Bolivia and Head of the European Office and Head of the Western Europe Office at Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He met with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani last week before departing Tehran.

In this meeting, Hassan Rouhani wished success for the new Iranian envoy in his destination country, urging him to spare no efforts to boost, strengthen and deepen multilateral ties between Iran and Mexico by introducing Iran's capacities and capabilities to investors and the private and public sectors.

ZZ/FNA13990715000419

News Code 164401

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News