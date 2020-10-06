Alireza Ghezili appointed as new amb. to Mexico

He has been appointed as the new Ambassador to Mexico replacing Mohammad Taqi Hosseini.

Ghezili was also Iran's ambassador to Bolivia and Head of the European Office and Head of the Western Europe Office at Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He met with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani last week before departing Tehran.

In this meeting, Hassan Rouhani wished success for the new Iranian envoy in his destination country, urging him to spare no efforts to boost, strengthen and deepen multilateral ties between Iran and Mexico by introducing Iran's capacities and capabilities to investors and the private and public sectors.

