Iran’s envoy to Paris submits credentials to Prince of Monaco

On the account of Iranian embassy in France, Bahram Ghassemi added, "Due to the delays caused by the spread of coronavirus global pandemic, today, finally in Monaco, during a ceremony, I, as accredited ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, handed over my credentials to Albert II Prince of Monaco."

At the end of the official submitting of credentials, suitable opportunity was provided to have an intimate and cordial talk with Albert II, Prince of Monaco on COVID-19 and its dire consequences in the current interconnected world, global issues and problems as well as developments in the Middle East and other international developments.

"In this visit, I also had a fruitful meeting with a number of Iranians living in Monaco," said the accredited Iranian ambassador to Monaco.

